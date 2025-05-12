Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8 pm today (Monday), amid heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan. His address comes on the heels of a fragile ceasefire agreement reached by both nations after weeks of escalating hostilities.

The ceasefire was brokered just days after India launched Operation Sindoor — a massive retaliatory military campaign in response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists. In the early hours of May 7, Indian forces carried out coordinated strikes, targeting and destroying nine terror infrastructure camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK). Intelligence reports confirm that at least 100 terrorists were eliminated in the operation.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi chaired a high-level security review meeting at his New Delhi residence. The meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force. The discussions took place just before scheduled talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan.

Sources reveal that during Sunday’s closed-door briefing, PM Modi instructed the armed forces to ensure that any provocation from Pakistan is met with a response that is "bigger and stronger." Quoting the Prime Minister, a top official said, “Wahan se goli chalegi, toh yahan se gola chalega” (If they fire bullets, we will respond with cannons).

Government sources further told India Today TV that in a recent conversation with US Senator JD Vance, PM Modi made it clear that India’s course of action against Pakistan would be determined independently and would not be swayed by pressure from any other country. "If Pakistan attacks, our response will be even more forceful," the Prime Minister reportedly affirmed.