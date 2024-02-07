Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the Congress party will not even cross 40 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls this year. During his speech today at the Parliament he called the party as "outdated".

While addressing the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister said that "a challenge had been posed before you from West Bengal that Congress will not be able to cross 40 (seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections)".

"I pray that you are able to secure 40 (seats)," he said.

Taking a dig at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, the Prime Minister said, "I could not say it that day but I express my special gratitude to Kharge ji. I was listening to him with great attention and enjoyment that day. The lack of entertainment that we were missing in the Lok Sabha was fulfilled by him...".

He went on to say that, "I remember the incident from last years. We used to sit in that building and attempts were made to stifle the voices of the PM of the country... Today, too, you have come prepared to not listen".

"But you can't suppress my voice. People of the country have strengthened this voice... I, too, have come prepared this time," Prime Minister Modi added.

He also noted that Kharge spoke in Rajya Sabha "for a long time, and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time".

"Then I realised that two special commanders were not there, so he took advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'," the Prime Minister added.

He further claimed that Congress has "become outdated even with their thinking".

"Such a huge party, which ruled the country for decades has seen such a downfall. We are not delighted, our sympathies with you."