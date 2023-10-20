Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first semi-high speed regional rail service, RapidX, on October 20. The service has been renamed NaMo Bharat.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the train will connect Sahibabad and Duhai Depot stations, marking the debut of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the country.

The initiative is expected to transform regional development by offering high-speed intercity commuting every 15 minutes, with the potential to increase frequency to every five minutes as required.

The Congress party criticised the Prime Minister for the name change, with General Secretary Jairam Ramesh accusing him of self-obsession.

The launch comes after a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad was named after PM Modi. The inaugural rail service will cover a 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, which is set to open for passengers on October 21. This priority section will have five stations: Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot.

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