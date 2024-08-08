Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Professor Muhammad Yunus on Thursday, marking his assumption of leadership as head of Bangladesh’s interim government. Modi's message, delivered via X (formerly Twitter), underscored a call for an expedited return to stability and the protection of religious minorities, particularly Hindus.

“Congratulations to Professor Muhammad Yunus on his new role. We hope for a swift return to normalcy and the safeguarding of Hindus and all minority communities,” Modi stated. He reiterated India's commitment to collaborate with Bangladesh in pursuing shared goals of peace, security, and development.

Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel laureate and founder of Grameen Bank, took the oath of office in Dhaka amid a backdrop of significant unrest. His appointment comes after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned in the wake of escalating student-led protests demanding an end to the government job quota system.

At 84, Yunus faces the crucial challenge of stabilizing the country and overseeing preparations for upcoming elections. His swearing-in was administered by Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin in a ceremony attended by diplomats, civil society members, and business leaders, though no representatives from Hasina’s Awami League were present.

In his first address, Yunus called for calm and an end to chaos, emphasizing the importance of protecting all citizens from violence. “Our primary responsibility is to prevent any attacks and restore order, allowing Bangladesh to advance on a path laid out by its youth,” Yunus said.