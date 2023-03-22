Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on March 22 to review public health preparedness amid the rise in Covid-19 cases.

The high-level meeting will be held at 4:30 PM.

According to data from the Union Health Ministry, India has registered 1,134 new infections, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,026, as of Wednesday.

Also Read: Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs amid rising cases of Influenza-like Illness

The death toll from Covid has risen to 5,30,813 with five more fatalities. Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, and Maharashtra each reported one death, while Kerala confirmed one casualty. The daily positivity rate was 1.09 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.98 per cent.

This week, the Union Health Ministry wrote to six states reporting an increase in Covid cases, noting that the surge may be due to a localised transmission of coronavirus.

"There are a few states reporting greater numbers of cases, indicating the probable localised spread of illness," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.