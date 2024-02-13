Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to inaugurate the first Hindu temple, 'BAPS Mandir,' in Abu Dhabi. The visit includes addressing the Indian diaspora and crucial meetings with top UAE leadership, emphasizing the close strategic partnership.

Modi's departure from New Delhi marks the start of significant diplomatic engagements, including talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ), whom he previously met in Gujarat.

During a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra highlighted the visit's importance, anticipating the signing of agreements to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and other key sectors. The comprehensive strategic partnership between India and the UAE has evolved over the past nine years, fostering collaboration in diverse areas, including education, security, and energy.

The top agenda of PM Modi's trip includes discussions on digital infrastructure investments, capital flow protection, cooperation in maritime domains, and agreements related to fintech products and railways. The prime minister is scheduled to meet Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president, prime minister, and defense minister of the UAE, further solidifying bilateral ties.

The visit will also witness the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir and Modi's participation in the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai. He is set to deliver a special keynote address at the summit, reinforcing the multifaceted ties with Dubai. The two countries previously elevated their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2015, signing agreements like the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the Local Currency Settlement System in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Bilateral trade between India and the UAE, amounting to about USD 85 billion in 2022-23, underscores the robust economic cooperation between the nations. PM Modi's visit symbolizes the strengthening of cultural, economic, and diplomatic bonds, emphasizing shared values and collaboration for mutual progress.