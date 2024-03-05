Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata on Wednesday. This historic event is expected to completely transform urban transportation. The prime minister unveiled major nationwide rapid transit and metro projects, signalling a dramatic advancement in urban mobility.

In a groundbreaking event set to redefine urban transportation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata on Wednesday. This marks a significant leap forward in urban mobility, with the Prime Minister unveiling key metro and rapid transit projects across the country.

The highlight of the Kolkata Metro extension is the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, featuring India's inaugural transportation tunnel beneath a major river. This milestone not only showcases advanced technological capabilities but also underscores the strategic significance of linking two bustling areas in Kolkata, thereby enhancing the efficiency and reach of the city's public transportation network.

Alongside the underwater metro, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two other crucial sections: the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro, part of the Joka-Esplanade line. The latter introduces the Majerhat Metro Station, an architectural marvel with an elevated structure spanning railway lines, platforms, and a canal – a testament to innovative urban mobility solutions.

The inauguration extends beyond Kolkata, with PM Modi flagging off essential projects nationwide. These include the Pune Metro stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi, the Kochi Metro Rail Phase I Extension, the Agra Metro stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar, and the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor.

These projects aim to alleviate road traffic congestion, providing seamless, efficient, and comfortable connectivity. For instance, the Agra Metro's newly inaugurated section enhances access to historical and tourist sites, while the RRTS corridor stimulates economic activity in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro-Nigdi, indicating the government's commitment to continuous expansion and enhancement of urban transit infrastructure.

This comprehensive initiative underscores the government's dedication to developing sustainable and efficient transportation networks across India. The goal is to revolutionize commuting, reduce environmental impact, and foster economic growth through improved connectivity, showcasing a monumental step towards a more accessible and interconnected India.