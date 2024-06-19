Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University at Bihar's Rajgir on Wednesday, marking a significant advancement in India's education sector. According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the event will begin with a visit to the historic Ruins of Nalanda at 9:45 AM, followed by the official inauguration of the new campus at 10:30 AM. The ruins of Nalanda declared a UN Heritage Site in 2016, serve as a testament to India's rich educational legacy.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by several eminent individuals, including the heads of missions from 17 countries, highlighting the international significance of the university. Prime Minister Modi will address the gathering, emphasizing the university's role in contemporary education and its connection to India's glorious past.

The new campus boasts impressive facilities, including two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, capable of seating approximately 1,900 students. It also features two auditoriums with a capacity of 300 seats each, a student hostel accommodating around 550 students, an international center, an amphitheater for up to 2,000 individuals, a faculty club, and a sports complex.

Notably, the campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus, designed to be self-sustaining with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, a water recycling plant for reusing wastewater, and 100 acres of water bodies, among other eco-friendly facilities.

Nalanda University, a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries, has deep historical roots. The original Nalanda University, established around 1,600 years ago, is considered one of the first residential universities in the world. This modern revival of the ancient institution aims to provide world-class education while honoring its storied past.

Prime Minister Modi’s inauguration of the new campus symbolizes a renewed commitment to advancing education and fostering international cooperation, ensuring that Nalanda University continues to be a beacon of learning and cultural exchange.