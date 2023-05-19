On May 28, 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament Building to the nation.

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat announced on Thursday that the new building's construction was finished.

The new Parliament symbolises the spirit of a self-reliant India, it said.

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Here's all you need to know about the new Parliament building:

- Built at a cost of Rs 970 crore, the new Parliament building is expected to host the forthcoming Monsoon session in July.

- The building is triangular-shaped and built in an area of 64,500 square metres. It is a 4-storey structure and can house 1,224 MPs.

- The new Parliament building has three main gates, which have been named Gyan Dwar, Shakti Dwar, and Karma Dwar.

- The new structure will have separate entrances for VIPs, Members of Parliament (MPs) and visitors.

- A grand Constitution Hall has also been built in the new Parliament building to showcase India's democratic heritage.

- The new Parliament structure comprises a lounge for members of Parliament, multiple committee rooms, a library, dining areas and ample parking space.

- As per reports, the original copy of India's Constitution will be kept at the centre of the hall.

- The building will also have portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subash Chandra Bose, and other prominent leaders and former prime ministers.