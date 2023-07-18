Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new integrated terminal building at Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair today through video conferencing. The eagerly awaited inauguration of this state-of-the-art terminal building, constructed at a cost of approximately 710 crore rupees, is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing tourism and facilitating easier travel to the pristine archipelago.

In a tweet ahead of the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi expressed his excitement, highlighting the terminal building's potential to transform travel to Andaman and Nicobar islands and boost the region's tourism industry. The expansive terminal spans approximately 40,800 square meters, allowing it to accommodate an estimated 50 lakh passengers annually.

As part of the comprehensive airport upgrade, an Apron suitable for two Boeing-767-400 and two Airbus-321 aircraft has also been developed at a cost of 80 crore rupees, significantly expanding the airport's capacity to park ten aircraft simultaneously.

Architecturally, the terminal's design takes inspiration from the surrounding sea and islands, resembling a majestic shell-shaped structure. Beyond aesthetics, the terminal incorporates several sustainability features, including a Double Insulated Roofing System to reduce heat gain, skylights for ample natural daylight, LED lighting, and low heat gain glazing. Furthermore, the facility incorporates eco-friendly elements such as rainwater catchment, on-site sewage treatment with 100 percent wastewater reuse for landscaping, and a 500 KW capacity solar power plant.