Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Rising North East Investors Summit on the morning of Friday, May 23, at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed in an official statement.

The two-day summit, scheduled for May 23–24, is designed to project the North Eastern Region (NER) as a dynamic and emerging investment destination. The event aims to attract both global and domestic investors by presenting the region’s untapped economic potential and fostering collaboration between key stakeholders, investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.

The summit marks the culmination of a series of strategic pre-summit engagements undertaken by the central government with the active participation of all eight northeastern states. These included high-level roadshows, state roundtables, the Ambassadors’ Meet, and sessions with bilateral chambers of commerce.

Roadshows leading up to the summit were successfully held in major Indian cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, and New Delhi, to generate momentum and investor interest in the region.

Officials say the Rising North East Investors Summit is a landmark initiative aimed at bridging the investment gap and integrating the northeastern region more closely with the national and global economic mainstream.