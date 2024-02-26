Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 26 will lay the groundwork for the upgrade of the Gurugram railway station and dedicate about 2,000 railway infrastructure projects totaling Rs 41,000 crore via video conference

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Today is a historic day for our Railways! At 12:30 PM, 2000 railway infrastructure projects worth over Rs. 41,000 crores will be dedicated to the nation."

“In order to enhance the travel experience, 553 stations will be redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. The foundation stones for these stations would be laid. Overbridges and underpasses across India will also be inaugurated. These works will further ‘Ease of Living’ for the people," he added.

The top state leader will likewise establish the groundwork stone of almost 1,500 street overbridges and underbridges across various states during a capability that will be led essentially at in excess of 2,000 rail route stations and capability locales. The Amrit Bharat stations, spread across 27 states and Association Regions, will be redeveloped at an expense of over Rs 19,000 crores. These stations will go about as 'downtown areas' incorporating the two sides of a city and will flaunt present day traveler conveniences, for example, rooftop squares, lovely finishing, between modular network, a cutting edge veneer, children's play region, booths and food courts, it said. The stations will be redeveloped as climate and Divyang-accommodating and the plan of these structures will be enlivened by neighborhood culture, legacy and design, it said. The top state leader will likewise establish the groundwork stone, introduce and commit to the country 1,500 overbridges and underpasses. These will be spread across 24 states and Association Domains, the assertion said, adding that the complete expense of these activities is around Rs 21,520 crores.

These undertakings will diminish clog, upgrade wellbeing and availability, and work on the limit, and effectiveness of rail travel, it said. State head Narendra Modi will establish the groundwork for overhauling the Gurugram rail line station on February 26. In the principal stage, the undertaking worth has been assessed at Rs 295 crore. Modi will likewise introduce the Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh which has been redeveloped at an expense of around Rs 385 crores, they said.

"To cater to the increased future passenger footfall, this station has segregated arrival and departure facilities. It integrates both sides of the city. This centrally air-conditioned station has modern passenger amenities like air concourse, congestion-free circulation, food courts and ample parking space in upper and lower basement," the PMO said.