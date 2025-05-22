Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day investor summit starting Friday, focusing on the economic opportunities in India’s northeastern states and their strategic access to neighbouring markets.

The ‘Rising Northeast Investor Summit,’ scheduled for May 23-24, will bring together chief ministers from the region, Union ministers, senior officials, diplomats, and over 2,000 delegates, including policymakers, industry leaders, and investors. The event aims to boost investment across key sectors such as agriculture, food processing, textiles, tourism, healthcare, IT, energy, education, and entertainment.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), emphasised the region’s potential as a future growth engine for India. He described the eight northeastern states as central to the country’s transformative development and highlighted their strategic location as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

Scindia credited a decade of focused investments, infrastructure development, healthcare, and education initiatives under the prime minister’s leadership for laying the foundation for the northeast’s rise as an economic powerhouse. The region’s natural resources, skilled workforce, and proximity to captive markets in neighbouring countries further strengthen its appeal.

Officials noted that pre-summit activities have already attracted investment proposals exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore across the northeastern states. An Ambassadors’ Meet held in April included representatives from over 75 countries, enhancing international investor interest in the region.

Several industry players and investors have expressed a strong commitment, with MoUs and letters of intent worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore signed ahead of the summit. The event is expected to open new avenues for business partnerships, greenfield manufacturing projects, and regional economic integration.