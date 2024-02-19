Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch 14,000 projects worth over Rs 10 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh during the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 on Monday. The city of Lucknow is already adorned with vibrant lights in anticipation of the Prime Minister's visit.

The day's events commenced at approximately 10:30 am, with the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district. The temple, constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust under the chairmanship of Acharya Pramod Krishnam, witnessed the unveiling of its model, followed by an address from the Prime Minister. The event was attended by numerous saints, religious leaders, and dignitaries.

Later in the day, around 1:45 pm, Prime Minister Modi led the inauguration of 14,000 projects across Uttar Pradesh, encompassing sectors such as Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, IT and ITeS, Food Processing, Housing and Real Estate, Hospitality, Entertainment, and Education. These projects, valued at over Rs 10 lakh crore, stem from investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 held in February 2023.

The ceremony, with around 5,000 participants, included notable industrialists, representatives from top global and Indian companies, ambassadors, high commissioners, and other distinguished guests. This initiative aims to boost economic development and prosperity in Uttar Pradesh.