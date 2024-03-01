Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a pivotal two-day tour encompassing Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar. Commencing his journey today, PM Modi sets the stage for an array of transformative initiatives, beginning with the inauguration, dedication, and foundation laying of numerous rail projects in Jharkhand.

During the course of the event, scheduled in Sindri, Dhanbad, the Prime Minister will spearhead the launch of multiple developmental endeavors amounting to a staggering Rs 35,700 crore. Among the highlights, PM Modi will flag off three trains, including the Deoghar-Dibrugarh service, MEMU Train Service connecting Tatanagar and Badampahar, and a long-haul freight train departing from Shivpur station.

Following the Jharkhand leg of his tour, PM Modi's itinerary extends to West Bengal and Bihar, where he will unfurl a series of transformative ventures aimed at catalyzing progress across diverse sectors.

In West Bengal's Arambagh, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation an array of developmental projects spanning rail, ports, oil pipeline, LPG supply, and wastewater treatment, collectively valued at over Rs 7,200 crore. Moving forward, PM Modi's agenda in Krishnagar, Nadia district, encompasses the inauguration of projects worth Rs 15,000 crore, including significant ventures in the power, rail, and road sectors.

The subsequent leg of PM Modi's tour unfolds in Bihar, commencing with an event in Aurangabad, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a multitude of projects worth Rs 21,400 crore. Noteworthy among these are six national highways, valued at Rs 18,100 crore, and 12 projects under the Namami Gange initiative, amounting to approximately Rs 2,190 crore. The crown jewel of these endeavors is the unveiling of a six-lane bridge across the River Ganga, poised to redefine connectivity in the region.

The tour culminates in Begusarai, Bihar, where the Prime Minister will launch oil and gas projects worth a staggering Rs 1.48 lakh crore, transcending geographical boundaries to encompass states such as Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Haryana. Additionally, PM Modi will introduce 'Bharat Pashudhan' - a pioneering digital database for livestock animals, and the '1962 Farmers App', designed to empower farmers with comprehensive data and insights.