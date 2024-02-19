PM Modi to lay Foundation Stone of Kalki Dham Temple in UP Today
PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone of Kalki Dham Temple in Uttar Pradesh today. This event comes amidst his participation in a ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow, where he will inaugurate over 14000 development projects.
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PM Modi to lay Foundation Stone of Kalki Dham Temple in UP Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Kalki Dham Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district today. The Temple is being constructed by the Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, chaired by Acharya Pramod Krishnam.
He was invited to the event by Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled from the Congress for a period of six years for his anti-party remarks.
Later in the day, he will attend the groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow, where he will unveil 14000 development projects valued over ₹10 lakh crore.
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