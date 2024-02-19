Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Kalki Dham Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district today. The Temple is being constructed by the Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, chaired by Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

He was invited to the event by Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was expelled from the Congress for a period of six years for his anti-party remarks.

Later in the day, he will attend the groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow, where he will unveil 14000 development projects valued over ₹10 lakh crore.