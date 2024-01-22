Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the pran pratistha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya. The significant ceremony is scheduled to take place during the auspicious 'Abhijeet muhurat,' specifically in a sacred 84-second window.

The Abhijeet muhurat, which is the 8th muhurat of the day between sunrise and sunset, lasts for 48 minutes. On January 24, the Abhijeet muhurat will commence at 12:16 pm and conclude at 12:59 pm. The pran pratistha ceremony, however, will be concentrated within the 84-second pinnacle of this auspicious time frame.

Prime Minister Modi's participation in the ceremony is timed precisely from 12:29:03 pm to 12:30:35 pm, during the most sacred moments of the Abhijeet muhurat. Religious leaders emphasize that the actual pran pratistha must occur within these 84 seconds.

The chosen date aligns with Hindu scriptures, signifying that Lord Ram was born in the Abhijeet muhurat, under the influence of Mrigashira Nakshatra, Amrit Siddhi Yoga, and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga.

Preceding the pran pratistha ceremony, rituals commenced on January 16 with Prime Minister Modi observing an 11-day satvic ritual, involving sleeping on the floor and sustaining on fruits and coconut water. In preparation for the event on Monday, the Prime Minister will actively participate in the rituals.

The decision to hold the ceremony on January 22, the 12th day (Dwadashi) of Paush, was made considering the auspiciousness of the date according to Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid. Explaining the significance, Dravid stated that this time is propitious, bringing people a sense of mental peace through their devotion to God.

In recent days, Prime Minister Modi embarked on a religious journey, visiting temples in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, all with connections to the Ramayana.

As the nation eagerly anticipates this momentous occasion, the pran pratistha ceremony stands as a symbol of cultural and religious significance, further reinforced by the meticulous choice of date and time based on Hindu traditions.