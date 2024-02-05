Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Lok Sabha today. President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, the first day of the Budget Session.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a whip instructing all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session.

Additionally, Lok Sabha MPs Ravneet Singh and Ramshiromani Verma will submit the minutes of the twelfth sitting of the Committee on Absence of Members from the House sittings, held on December 14, 2023.

MPs PP Chaudhary and NK Premachandran will present the 28th report of the Committee on External Affairs (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on the subject 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels'.

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar is set to make a statement concerning the progress of the recommendations from the 49th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development. This pertains to the 'Functioning of Directorate General of Training' under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the estimated receipts and expenditure for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2024-25.

The Rajya Sabha will resume the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address. MPs Ahok Kumar Mittal and Prakash Javadekar are to present the Twenty Eighth Report of the Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on 'Countering Global Terrorism at Regional and International Levels'.

Additionally, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav will introduce the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Bill, 2024 in the Rajya Sabha today, aiming to amend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974.

The final session before the Lok Sabha elections, which are anticipated to take place in April-May this year, will consist of eight sittings spread across 10 days. It is likely to end on February 9.