Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5, as per an official release.

At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will take a holy dip at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati, and offer prayers to Maa Ganga.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world’s largest spiritual and cultural gathering, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue until Mahashivratri on February 26.

Committed to preserving and promoting India's spiritual and cultural heritage, PM Modi has consistently taken initiatives to enhance infrastructure and facilities at pilgrimage sites. His previous visit to Prayagraj on December 13, 2024, saw the inauguration of 167 development projects worth ₹5,500 crore, aimed at improving connectivity, amenities, and services for the public.

Meanwhile, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, who is also visiting Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh 2025, participated in several significant spiritual activities on Tuesday, adding to the international significance of the event.