Prime Minister Narendra Modi who embarked on another state visit to Egypt after United States, will be visiting the country’s famed 11th century Imam al-Hakim bi Amr Allah Mosque in Cairo on June 25, according to official sources.

The Al-Hakim bi Amr Allah mosque was repaired with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community who are said to be a significant loyal vote base of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India.

The mosque is an important cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo.

PM Modi’s visit to the 1000-year old mosque holds immense significance back in India with focus on the Dawoodi Muslim community.

Notably, the Indian premiere has always credited the community for helping him govern the state of Gujarat.

The Prime Minister is expected to visit the prominent mosque in Cairo for nearly half an hour, named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph.

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