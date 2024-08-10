Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Wayanad on Saturday, August 10, to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations following the devastating landslides that struck the region on July 30. The twin landslides, which occurred in the early hours, resulted in the tragic loss of over 300 lives and left a trail of widespread destruction in their wake. This visit marks PM Modi's first direct engagement with the affected areas since the disaster.

The Prime Minister is expected to arrive in Kannur at approximately 11 am, from where he will proceed to conduct an aerial survey of the landslide-impacted regions in Wayanad. Following this, around 12:15 pm, he will visit the disaster sites, where he will receive a detailed briefing from rescue teams about the ongoing evacuation and relief efforts.

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During his visit, PM Modi will pay close attention to the rehabilitation initiatives, aiming to ensure that effective and timely support reaches those severely impacted by the calamity. His itinerary also includes visits to relief camps and hospitals, where he will meet with victims and survivors of the disaster, gaining firsthand insight into the challenges they face.

Later in the day, PM Modi is expected to chair a high-level review meeting, where officials will present updates on the progress of relief operations and discuss future strategies to mitigate the disaster's impact.

Prior to PM Modi's visit, Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, visited the landslide-hit areas to assess the situation. Rahul Gandhi pledged that the Congress party would spearhead the construction of over 100 houses for survivors in Wayanad, emphasizing the party's commitment to supporting those affected by the tragedy.