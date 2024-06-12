Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on June 18, marking his first visit after the formation of the Modi government for the third consecutive time at the Centre. During his one-day visit, PM Modi will address a Kisan Sammelan in Varanasi, dedicating the visit to the welfare of farmers.

The Prime Minister is expected to spend 4.5 hours in Varanasi, starting with his arrival at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport Babatpur around 4:30 pm. He will then proceed directly to the venue, receiving a grand welcome at various locations along the way.

PM Modi's visit holds significance as he plans to honor farmers from Varanasi by releasing the 17th installment of the Samman Nidhi scheme. This initiative aims to benefit approximately 267,665 farmers in Kashi, providing them with financial support. Following the Kisan Sammelan, PM Modi will visit the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple and participate in the world-renowned Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Speaking about the Prime Minister's visit, BJP Kashi Zone President Dilip Patel expressed pride in PM Modi's commitment to Varanasi. Patel highlighted Modi's dedication to fulfilling promises, particularly his focus on the welfare of farmers. During the visit, PM Modi will interact with farmers and address the Kisan Sammelan in Mehndiganj Gram Sabha of Sevapuri Assembly of Varanasi Lok Sabha.

Preparations for PM Modi's visit are already underway in Varanasi, with BJP workers diligently organizing a grand welcome for the Prime Minister. All party members have been assigned specific responsibilities for the successful execution of the Kisan Sammelan.

PM Modi's victory in Varanasi during the recent Lok Sabha elections reaffirmed his strong support in the constituency. He secured a significant margin of victory, defeating Congress candidate Ajay Rai by 1,52,513 votes. With 6,12,970 votes in his favor, PM Modi's victory underscored his popularity among the electorate.