Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 74th birthday today, adding to his long-standing journey in public service. Known for spending his birthdays engaged in official duties, PM Modi’s special day coincides with the commencement of "Seva Parv," an annual fortnight-long event organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This celebration not only honors the Prime Minister's dedication to public welfare but also embodies his philosophy of service to humanity.

In a significant move on his 74th birthday, PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate 26 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Gadakana, Bhubaneswar. Upon landing at the Bhubaneswar airport, he will directly head to the Gadakana slum area near Sainik School. The visit, confirmed by Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Sanjeev Panda, is set to highlight the government's focus on affordable housing and upliftment of underprivileged communities.

During his visit, PM Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana, emphasizing the government’s efforts to provide affordable housing. Following this engagement, he will proceed to Janata Maidan for the official launch of the Subhadra Yojana. This new initiative promises financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to over 1 crore poor women annually, disbursed in two equal installments over five years. Named after Goddess Subhadra, the sister of Lord Jagannath, the scheme was a major commitment in the BJP's election manifesto for Odisha, reflecting the party's ongoing efforts to address socio-economic challenges in the state.

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