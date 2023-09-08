Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden engaged in a nearly hour-long bilateral meeting, addressing a range of crucial issues. The meeting, hosted by PM Modi at his residence, commenced at 7:45 pm and concluded at 8:37 pm.

During the meeting, both leaders delved into various topics aimed at strengthening economic and people-to-people ties between India and the United States. PM Modi expressed satisfaction with the productive discussions, highlighting their potential to further enhance cooperation between the two nations.

In a statement following the meeting, PM Modi remarked, "Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and the USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good."

This bilateral meeting between PM Modi and President Biden took place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, which attracted leaders from around the world.

President Biden's arrival in India was marked by a warm welcome, with MoS Civil Aviation Gen (Retd) VK Singh receiving him at the airport. Additionally, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti and his daughter Maya extended their greetings to President Biden upon his arrival.