Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Durg-Vishakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express from Raipur railway station.

The high-speed train, which travels at 160 km/h, will cut travel time between Durg and Vishakhapatnam to just eight hours, compared to the 11-12 hours it took by local trains.

Loco pilot J.D. Navrengay highlighted the safety features of the train, noting that it won’t start unless all doors are securely closed. He also emphasized the modern amenities onboard, making the journey faster, safer, and more comfortable for passengers.

School children were invited on the inaugural ride, expressing excitement about the cleanliness and advanced features of the train. Student Diksha Sahu, on her first trip on the Vande Bharat, praised its neatness and comfort, calling it a unique experience compared to local trains.

Bhushan Paragniya, a school principal, noted that the train will be a major benefit for intercity travellers by significantly reducing travel time. He expressed hope that more Vande Bharat trains would accelerate the region's development.

The launch ceremony was attended by Chhattisgarh Governor Raman Deka, Union Minister Tokhan Sahu, and several local leaders, including MP Brijmohan Aggarwal and MLAs Purender Mishra and Khushwant Saheb.