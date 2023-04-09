Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on April 9 and went on a wildlife safari.

PM Modi landed in Mysuru on April 8 to participate in the celebration of Project Tiger's 50th anniversary on Sunday. He flew from Mysuru to Bandipur at 7.20am in the morning from a helipad near Melukamanahalli.

In addition to releasing the "Tiger Estimation Report of 2022" at the KSOU convocation hall, he will return to Mysuru for the Project Tiger program.

Additionally, Modi will make a trip to the Tamil Nadu Mudumalai Tiger Reserve to meet the Bomman-Bellie couple from the Oscar-winning documentary "Elephant Whisperers."

During his visit to Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, PM Modi will also interact with frontline field staff and Self-help groups involved in conservation activities, along with mahouts and kavadis of the elephant camp.

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