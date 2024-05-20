Prime Minister Narendra Modi has affirmed India's commitment to participating in all major global summits that promote the agenda of peace, security, and development. His remarks come in the wake of invitations extended to him to attend the G-7 meeting in Italy and the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland next month.

PM Modi, in an interview with PTI, underlined that India would serve as the voice for developing nations, often referred to as the Global South, at these high-profile summits. He stated that India's participation would help shape the global dialogue and further the vision of inclusive, human-centric development alongside promoting prosperity and peace worldwide.

"India will be participating in all important summits that promote the agenda of global peace, security and development," PM Modi stated, adding that the level of participation would depend on factors such as timing, logistics, and parallel commitments.

The Prime Minister viewed the invitations as an acknowledgment of India's significance and contribution to international affairs, reflecting the nation's robust global engagement rooted in the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family).

While PM Modi did not confirm his attendance at the G-7 Summit in Italy from June 13-15 or the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland from June 15-16, his statement underlines India's commitment to playing an active role in addressing pressing global issues.

As a key player on the world stage, India's participation in these summits is expected to amplify the voices of developing nations and contribute to shaping the global agenda toward achieving sustainable development, peace, and security.