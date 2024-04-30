In a public rally held in Telangana's Zaheerabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his stance against the potential allocation of reservation quotas meant for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and other underprivileged communities to Muslims based on religious criteria. The Prime Minister's remarks come amidst growing concerns over the politicization of reservation policies by some state governments, particularly those led by the Congress party.

Expressing his firm resolve, PM Modi asserted, "They (Congress) want to insult the Constitution for their vote bank. But I want them to know, till the time I am alive, I will not let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SCs, STs, and OBCs to the Muslims in the name of religion."

This is not the first time PM Modi has raised concerns about the politicization of reservation policies. He has previously criticized Congress-led administrations for allegedly prioritizing religious considerations over socio-economic backwardness in determining reservation beneficiaries. Specifically, he referenced the inclusion of the Muslim community in the state OBC list by the Karnataka government, which he viewed as a deviation from the intended purpose of affirmative action measures.

Reflecting on India's developmental trajectory, PM Modi underscored the need to break free from the shackles of past governance failures. "There was a time when the world was progressing, but India was trapped in the shackles of corruption by the Congress. The world was making economic progress, but India was a victim of policy paralysis," he remarked, attributing the nation's resurgence to the efforts of his government.

Accusing the Congress of resorting to divisive vote-bank politics, PM Modi highlighted instances of religious discrimination, such as the alleged suppression of religious processions in Hyderabad. Furthermore, he cautioned against the potential imposition of an inheritance tax by the Congress, which he claimed would impede economic growth and discourage entrepreneurship.