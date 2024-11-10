Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Bokaro, intensified his criticism of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance, accusing the coalition of plotting to fracture the unity of Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities for political gain. Modi’s remarks come as Jharkhand prepares for its Assembly elections, slated for November 13 and 20.

“Congress has opposed unity among Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and OBCs since Independence,” Modi stated, alleging that the Congress party has historically benefited by keeping communities divided. “Beware of Congress-JMM’s evil designs and conspiracies. They can go to any extent to snatch power. Congress kept forming governments at the Centre by fostering disunity and exploiting divisions,” Modi asserted, as reported by PTI.

With over 125 sub-castes classified as OBCs in Jharkhand’s Chotanagpur region, Modi claimed that the JMM-Congress alliance aims to pit these sub-groups against each other, threatening the unity essential for political strength and representation. “I warn you, ‘ek rahoge toh safe rahoge’ [if you stay united, you will stay safe],” Modi cautioned.

In a related development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigning in Potka, East Singhbhum, criticized the JMM-led coalition for allegedly facilitating illegal immigration. “The JMM-led coalition has laid out a red carpet for Bangladeshi infiltrators. These infiltrators settle in Jharkhand, encroach upon tribal lands, and seize job opportunities from the youth,” Shah said. Shah further emphasized the BJP’s commitment to the deportation of illegal immigrants, assuring that no infiltrator would cross Jharkhand’s borders under a BJP government.

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was also a point of contention, with Shah accusing the JMM and Congress of spreading “misleading propaganda” that it would undermine tribal rights. He clarified that the BJP would ensure tribal communities remain unaffected by the UCC.

The upcoming election will see voters deciding the future of 81 Assembly seats. In the 2019 polls, JMM secured 30 seats, the BJP won 25, and Congress 16. Five years earlier, BJP had taken a stronger lead, winning 37 seats compared to JMM’s 19 and Congress’s 6.

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