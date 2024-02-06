Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his X account to wish a speedy recovery to Britain’s King Charles III. King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, confirmed by the Buckingham Palace in a statement.

Narendra Modi wrote on X,

"I join the people of India in wishing speedy recovery and good health to His Majesty King Charles III".

The King will be deferring his public engagements to undergo treatment, as per a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Monday.

Despite the diagnosis, the King remains wholly positive. Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022, after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

He is currently undergoing a series of treatments and is eager to resume his full-time duties as soon as possible.

The disclosure of King Charles's cancer diagnosis follows his three-night stay in a hospital last month for a benign enlarged prostate correction procedure. During his stay, a separate issue of concern was identified, later confirmed as a form of cancer via subsequent tests.

The Palace did not disclose any further details.

Also read: King Charles diagnosed with Cancer, to undergo treatment, confirms Buckingham Palace