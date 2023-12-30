Prime Minister Narendra Modi today requested devotees of Lord Ram across the country not to rush to Ayodhya for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

Addressing a gathering in Ayodhya, PM Modi said, "I have a request for everyone. Everyone has a wish to come to Ayodhya to be a part of the event on January 22. But you know it is not possible for everyone to come. Therefore, I request all Ram devotees to come to Ayodhya at their convenience once the formal program is done on January 22."

He added that the devotees of Lord Ram should not cause inconvenience to the deity and should wait as he arrives. "We have already waited 550 years, please wait a few more days," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a renovated railway station and an airport in Ayodhya. The redeveloped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and the newly constructed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport were inaugurated by the Prime Minister as part of the countdown before the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,700 crore in the state.