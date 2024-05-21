Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step down from public life due to his consistent Hindu-Muslim rhetoric and fostering of societal hatred, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated in an interview with PTI.

Kharge accused Modi of delivering daily "hate speeches" during the poll campaign, suggesting that Modi's intentions are not genuine. He cited Modi’s comments on "taking away buffaloes" and allocating a "15 percent budget to Muslims" as divisive, urging the Prime Minister to adhere to his own declaration that he should leave public life if he engages in such rhetoric.

"Modi himself creates division in society with his statements and should quit public life as he claims to have no right to be in it if he talks Hindu-Muslim," Kharge emphasized. He urged Modi to review his record of speeches on Hindu-Muslim issues and stick to his own words, noting Modi’s failure to apologize or acknowledge his mistakes.

Modi had previously asserted in a TV interview that he has never spoken against minorities and that the BJP has never acted against them. He accused the Congress of violating the secular spirit of the Constitution and claimed his speeches were aimed at exposing the opposition's vote bank politics.

Kharge, however, maintained that Modi's speeches are aimed at polarizing society. "While he talks of unity, he continues to give hate speeches to divide votes," Kharge said, questioning Modi’s silence on issues like crimes against Muslims and women.

Kharge also criticized the slow progress of the flyover construction in Kaliabor, alleging that the project, started in 2008, remains incomplete, causing hardship to commuters. He accused Modi of using corrupt practices to stay in power and of inducting corrupt leaders into the BJP.

Responding to Modi's promise that corrupt leaders would be jailed permanently after June 4, Kharge noted that many leaders previously labeled as corrupt by the BJP were later welcomed into the party, undermining Modi's stance against corruption.

The Congress president concluded by stating that the party’s opposition is not against Modi as an individual but against the divisive ideology he promotes.