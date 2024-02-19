In a scathing rebuke aimed at the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the transformation of Uttar Pradesh from a state mired in bureaucracy to one that rolls out the red carpet for investors. The remarks came during the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit held in Lucknow.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi reminisced about the state's tumultuous past, noting, "7-8 years back, we could not even think of such an environment around jobs and investment opportunities in UP. There were crimes and riots everywhere. No one would have believed that we would make UP 'viksit' (developed)."

Highlighting the achievements of the BJP's 'double-engine' government in the state over the past seven years, Modi declared, "It has been 7 years since a double-engine government was formed in UP. In the last 7 years, the 'red tape culture' in the state has been ended and a 'red carpet culture' has been brought here. In the last 7 years, crime has reduced in UP and business culture has expanded."

The Prime Minister further emphasized the conducive environment fostered for business and development, stating, "In the last 7 years, an environment of business, development and trust has been formed in UP. The double-engine government has shown that if there is a true intention for change, nobody can stop it."