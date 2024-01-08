Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep has set off a remarkable surge in tourism interest, with MakeMyTrip reporting a staggering 3,400% rise in on-platform searches for the Union Territory.

MakeMyTrip, a leading online travel company, announced on January 8 that the surge in online searches for Lakshadweep directly correlates with the Prime Minister's visit to the scenic islands. The increase indicates a newfound fascination among travelers for the pristine beauty of Lakshadweep.

The surge in interest comes amidst a diplomatic row triggered by derogatory remarks from some Maldivian politicians ridiculing PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. However, the Maldives government promptly distanced itself from the comments, clarifying that they did not represent the official views of Male.

While diplomatic tensions simmered, the fallout has affected travel plans to the Maldives. EaseMyTrip, a prominent Indian online travel agency, took a patriotic stance by announcing the suspension of all flight bookings to the Maldives. Founder Nishant Pitti made the announcement on social media, declaring the decision was made "in solidarity with our nation."

"In solidarity with our nation, EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings. #TravelUpdate #SupportingNation," read Nishant Pitti's tweet.