NEW DELHI: Covid vaccination certificates issued in the five poll-bound states will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo since the model code of conduct has come into force.

The Union Health Ministry has applied necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude Modi's photo from the vaccine certificate.

ALSO READ: After one Cabinet Minister 5 MLA’s quit BJP in UP

According to sources, the filters were applied on Saturday night soon after the poll schedule was announced.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

Follow us on Facebook