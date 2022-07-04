In another breach of security months after the ruckus in Punjab, black balloons were released by protesters close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chopper in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

The balloons were released while PM Modi's helicopter was taking off in Vijaywada. PM Modi is in Hyderabad to attend the BJP's National Executive meet.

Some Congress leaders were protesting at the airport where PM Modi's chopper took off. They were seen holding black balloons and placards as they shouted slogans targeting the Prime Minister.

According to the police, the incident took place 4 km from the helipad, where the PM’s chopper was scheduled for takeoff. A strict security cordon had been set up around the airport as Congress workers had called a state-wide protest on account of the PM’s visit, police added.

Deputy Superintendent of police K Vijay Pal from Krishna district said, “Today Congress workers called for a state-wide protest against PM Modi. Around 4 km from the helipad, four Congress workers released a bunch of black balloons. We arrested them immediately. There was no security breach,” adding, “few more are yet to be arrested.

A probe is on. The four arrested Congress workers will be produced before the court."

Police said the workers had decided to show black balloons to oppose PM Modi’s visit. Hence, as a precautionary measure, police in Krishna district imposed relevant sections of the Police Act and Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, they added.

Police further said five minutes after PM Modi took off from Gannavaram airport, at a place named Soorampalli, Congress workers climbed an under-construction apartment and released the balloons, said superintendent of police Siddharth Kaushal from Krishna district.

Earlier, Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes on May 1, due to blockade by some protesters and returned without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial. Reacting sharply, the Union Home Ministry had asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the serious lapse and take strict action.