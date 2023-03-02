Hours after the results of the three northeastern states were announced on March 2, PM Modi addressed a gathering at the BJP headquarters to express his gratitude to the people of the northeast.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "In the honour of all our brothers and sisters of the Northeast, I urge all the people to turn on your mobile flashlights and greet the people of the northeast for their respect."

Further PM Modi said that turning on the flashlights will show our people's gratitude and respect for the people of the northeast and their patriotism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP supporters at party headquarters in New Delhi after the party's success in Northeast assembly polls.

Also Read: What is Triveni? PM Modi explains 3 secrets of BJP's electoral victory in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, all you need to know

Further, the PM said that in Delhi or any other region, it is not difficult for BJP workers to work for development but in the Northeast, it is not that easy.

"Today's election results are the only because of the hard work of the BJP workers in all the states...Today's results showcase people's belief in its democracy," PM Modi added.

Further PM Modi said, "Many political analysts are trying to understand the reason for the victory of the BJP. Some of our well-wishers want to know the reason. The reason is 'Triveni' (the combination of three streams)."

"The first power is the work of the BJP government, the second one is the work style of the BJP and the last one is the karyakartas of the BJP," PM Modi explaining the three secrets of BJP's electoral victory.

The PM also asserted that in Delhi or any other region, it is not difficult for BJP workers to work for development but in the Northeast, it is not that easy.

"Today's election results are the only because of the hard work of the BJP workers in all the states...Today's results showcase people's belief in its democracy," PM Modi added.

Taking a veiled jibe at Congress, PM Modi said, "I don't know whether this time too the EVM will be blamed for BJP's victory in northeastern states".