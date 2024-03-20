Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned two-day visit to Bhutan has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions in Paro.

The trip, which was scheduled to strengthen ties between India and Bhutan, was put on hold as Paro Airport faced challenges with inclement weather.

The decision to delay the visit came as Paro, the sole international airport in Bhutan, experienced unfavourable weather conditions, affecting flight operations.



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The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) cited concerns for the safety and smooth execution of the visit as the primary reason for the postponement.

This is a developing story.