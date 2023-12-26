Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first world leader to achieve a subcriber count of 2 crore.

PM Modi's YouTube channel today achieved a milestone by surpassing 20 million subscriptions, making it the most subscribed channel among top global leaders.

Noteworthy is that PM Modi has significantly outpaced his global and Indian counterparts.

The second-ranking leader is former Brazilian President Jair Bolsanora, whose subscriber count stands at a modest 6.4 million, merely a fraction of PM Modi's.

The third most-subscribed channel among world leaders is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is far behind at 1.1 million. Whereas fourth on the list is United States President Joe Biden who has a subscriber count of just 794,000.

Coming to views, PM Modi's YouTube channel continues to dominate, recording an impressive 2.24 billion views in December 2023. This figure is reportedly 43 times higher than that of Zelenskyy, who holds the second-highest number of views globally.