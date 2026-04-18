PM Narendra Modi to address nation tonight after Women’s Reservation Bill fails in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation tonight at 8:30 PM, a day after the proposed women’s reservation bill failed to secure passage in the Lok Sabha. According to official sources, the Prime Minister is expected to outline the government’s position on women’s quota and recent parliamentary developments.

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which aimed to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies, could not muster the required two-thirds majority. The bill also proposed increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats to facilitate the reservation ahead of the 2029 general elections, following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Despite support from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance, the bill fell short during voting. Out of 528 members present, 298 voted in favour while 230 opposed it, failing to meet the required 352 votes for passage.

The Prime Minister’s address is expected to focus on the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment and the future course of action regarding the proposed legislation, which has sparked significant political debate across the country.