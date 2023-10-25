Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Ram Temple on 22nd January 2024.

This news comes in after Prime Minister Modi shared on social media platform X that today the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust came to meet him with the invitation to he inauguration (Pran Patishtha Event) of the temple. The Prime Minister personally accepted the invitation to inaugurate Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

PM Modi said it was his good fortune that he will witness the historic occasion. The PM also shared the photo of his meeting with trust members.

जय सियाराम!



आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है। अभी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी मुझसे मेरे निवास स्थान पर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने मुझे श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए निमंत्रित किया है।



मैं खुद को बहुत धन्य महसूस कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/rc801AraIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2023

Earlier, Ram Temple Construction Committee Chairperson Nripendra Mishra had said the construction of the ground floor of the three-storey temple in Ayodhya will be completed by December this year.

Sources are stating that PM Modi will inaugurate the Ram Temple at 12:30pm on 22nd January 2024.

Noteworthy here is that on August 5, 2020, the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Earlier today, General Secretary of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai confirmed that Lord Ram’s idol in the Garbhagriha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be installed on January 22, 2024.