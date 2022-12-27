Prahlad Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's younger brother, was involved in an accident near Mysuru, Karnataka on December 27.

According to accounts, the collision occurred at 2 pm on the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway.

Prahlad Modi was travelling in a Mercedes Benz car with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and grandson when all of them received minor injuries and were brought to a local hospital for immediate medical attention.

Following the incident, authorities increased security surrounding the hospital.

The vehicle was severely damaged in the crash. His grandson, on the other hand, is said to have fractured his leg.

All have been admitted to Mysuru's Jaypee Hospital for treatment.

More information is awaited.