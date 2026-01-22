PM Sangrahalaya inaugurates INS Vikrant scale model exhibition in New Delhi

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti House on January 22, inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the scale model of INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, highlighting its strategic importance in strengthening the country’s defence capabilities and maritime security.

The exhibition was inaugurated by former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, in the presence of Shri Ashwani Lohani, Director of the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML).

INS Vikrant is a significant milestone in India’s defence history, symbolising the country’s progress towards self-reliance under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. Built with nearly 76 per cent indigenous content, the aircraft carrier reflects India’s growing technological and industrial capability in developing complex defence platforms.

The scale model, strategically placed within the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, offers visitors insight into the historical, strategic and symbolic importance of INS Vikrant in safeguarding India’s national interests and enhancing defence preparedness. The model was earlier presented by Admiral R. Hari Kumar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the inauguration, Admiral Hari Kumar said that INS Vikrant marks India’s entry into an elite group of nine countries globally capable of building an aircraft carrier, underlining the importance of strengthening indigenous defence manufacturing and Make in India weapon systems.

Director PMML Ashwani Lohani said that such exhibitions help instil a sense of national pride among visitors while educating them about India’s defence achievements.