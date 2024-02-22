The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) special court in Ranchi has dismissed the plea of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, seeking permission to participate in the forthcoming budget session of the Jharkhand assembly slated to commence from February 23.

The court's decision, which came on February 22 , marks a setback for Soren, who had filed the plea through his legal representative, Advocate Pradeep Chandra. Confirming the rejection, Chandra stated, "Petition has been rejected. I have yet to procure the copy of the detailed order."

The judgment was reserved on February 21 following arguments from both sides. Advocate General (AG) Rajeev Ranjan, representing Soren, contended that the former CM should be granted permission, citing a precedent where Soren was allowed to participate in a floor test on February 5. Ranjan also highlighted previous instances where legislators from the Bharatiya Janata Party were granted similar permissions during crucial sessions.

However, the Enforcement Directorate’s advocate Zoheb Hussain, virtually appearing from Delhi, opposed the petition, arguing that constitutional rights are suspended during judicial custody. Hussain emphasized that the trial court should not intervene in such matters, stressing the importance of maintaining consistency in judicial decisions.

Hemant Soren, who was arrested on January 31 in connection with an alleged money laundering case, has been in judicial custody at the Birsa Munda Central Jail. Despite his arrest, he participated in a trust vote on February 5 after spending 13 days in the ED's remand. His current judicial custody extends until February 22.