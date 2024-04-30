In a speech at a poll rally in the Medak district of Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unleashed a scathing attack on the Congress party, alleging their plans to implement a hefty 'inheritance tax' if they come into power following the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Prime Minister warned that under this proposed tax regime, a staggering 55% of inherited wealth would be seized from the populace and redistributed to unspecified beneficiaries.

PM Modi's accusations were prompted by comments made by Sam Pitroda, chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, who floated the idea of an inheritance tax, drawing comparisons to its implementation in certain American states.

"If Congress comes to power, they will bring out inheritance tax. Congress is planning to seize more than half -- 55 per cent -- as tax on inheritance (received from parents) and distribute it to others," PM Modi proclaimed during his address.

The Prime Minister did not hold back, launching a blistering critique of the Congress party's alleged modus operandi wherever they hold sway. He outlined what he termed the "five political symbols" of the Congress: false promises, vote bank politics, support for criminal elements, dynastic politics, and corruption. These remarks were widely perceived as a direct jab at the promises made by the opposition party.

Turning his attention to the local political landscape, PM Modi targeted the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government, lambasting what he termed the "RR tax" — a veiled reference to alleged financial burdens imposed by the administration. PM Modi cautioned against the economic repercussions of this supposed taxation, cautioning that failure to address it could lead to dire consequences for the state.

Accusing both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress of plundering Telangana, PM Modi depicted a bleak picture of governance under their purview.

Furthermore, PM Modi accused the Congress of indulging in vote bank politics in Telangana, alleging discriminatory actions against certain communities for electoral gain. He claimed, "For Congress, its vote bank is paramount. The faith of those who are not their vote bank does not matter to them."