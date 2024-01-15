'Lord Ram will give us darshan on January 22, and I am fortunate that I have been invited to the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.

"After a few days, on January 22, Lord Ram will also give us darshan in his grand temple, and I am fortunate that I have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya," PM Modi said.

"I have also started an 11-day special anushthan ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony...story of Lord Ram is incomplete without Mata Shabri..," the Prime Minister added.

He was addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) under Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) via video conferencing.

Last week, PM Modi had released an audio message and said he will start an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual) with only a few days left for the Ram Mandir inauguration.

"Only 11 days are left for the 'pran pratishtha' of the Ram Temple. God created me to represent the people of India during the consecration. Keeping this in mind, I am starting a special ritual for 11 days from today," he had said.

PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will be attending the Ram Temple inauguration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

Thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony and the invitees also include families of the labourers who erected the Ram Temple.

Over 7,000 people are on the invitee list of the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, including Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, industrialists.

