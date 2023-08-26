Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on August 26 to congratulate the scientists of the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO).

After arriving at the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) airport, Modi while addressing thousands of people gathered to welcome him, said that not only in India but every individual in the world who believes in science.

Further PM Modi also announced that the spot where Chandrayaan-3's moon lander landed, that point will be known as 'Shivshakti’.



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As India along with the rest of the world joins the celebration of India's feat in creating a history of landing on the moon's surface, many are also questioning what made ISRO choose the Vikram lander to land on the South Pole of the moon.

ISRO chief S Somanath on why ISRO chose the South Pole of the moon for Chandrayaan-3's landing; says, "We have gone closer to the South Pole which is 70 degrees almost. The South Pole has a specific advantage with respect to being less illuminated by the sun. There is a potential because of to have more scientific content...Scientists who are working on the moon showed a lot of interest in the South Pole because ultimately human beings want to go and create colonies and then travel beyond. So the best place is something we are looking for & the South Pole has the potential to be that..."