The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on September 26th announced that the facility to apply for Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) services will be available at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras across India, starting from 28 September 2022.

''To address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), the Ministry has decided to include the facility to apply for PCC services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India, starting from Wednesday 28 September 2022,'' an official statement from the ministry said.

''This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointments slots, and at an earlier date,'' the statement added.

As per ministry, the action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long term visa and emigration.