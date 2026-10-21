Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday October 21 paid tribute to police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty, recalling the sacrifice of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Addressing the Police Commemoration Day parade in New Delhi, Shah remembered the personnel who were killed while resisting an attack by Chinese forces. The incident is commemorated every year on October 21 as Police Commemoration Day to honour police personnel who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Shah said the personnel had sacrificed their lives while defending the country's territory and protecting its sovereignty. He noted that their courage and commitment continued to be remembered through the annual observance.

The Home Minister also highlighted the demands of police service, pointing out that personnel often remain on duty during festivals and other occasions when people spend time with their families.

He said police personnel play a crucial role in maintaining internal security, regulating traffic and protecting citizens, frequently working away from their families to discharge their responsibilities.

As part of the commemoration, Shah also laid a wreath at the National Police Memorial in New Delhi to honour police and security personnel who died while performing their duties.

Located in Chanakyapuri, the National Police Memorial was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 21, 2018. It recognises the contribution of police personnel in safeguarding the country's security and territorial integrity.

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 to remember those who lost their lives in the line of duty and acknowledge the sacrifices made by police forces across the country.