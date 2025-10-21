Police Commemoration Day: IB chief Tapan Deka pays tribute to fallen officers

Delhi witnessed solemn tributes on Tuesday as Tapan Deka, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), honoured police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty. Addressing the gathering at the National Police Memorial, Deka noted that since India’s independence, 36,684 police personnel have made the supreme sacrifice.

"Today, on Police Commemoration Day, we all gather at the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the brave police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty over the past year. We also pay homage to all our departed colleagues who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty since India's independence," Deka said.

He recalled the origin of the day, highlighting the sacrifice of 10 CRPF personnel led by Karam Singh, DCIO of the IB, who died on October 21, 1969, while guarding the India-China border against an armed Chinese contingent. "Since then, we have celebrated this day every year as Police Commemoration Day," Deka explained.

A joint memorial parade marked the event, featuring personnel from the BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, Assam Rifles, RPF, NDRF, and Delhi Police. "On this day, various programs are organised in state capitals, districts, and even at the police station level to pay tribute to all departed colleagues. At the national level, a joint memorial parade is held here today," the IB chief added.

Commemorative events will continue at the National Police Memorial from October 22 to 30, with participation from the families of the fallen, following a recommendation by the Prime Minister at the 2019 Directors General of Police Conference. Over the past year alone, 191 police personnel have died in the line of duty.

Deka emphasised the broader significance of these sacrifices: "Since independence, a total of 36,684 police personnel have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty to maintain the unity and integrity of the country and provide security to the countrymen."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the programme, paying heartfelt tributes and honoring the sacrifices of the nation’s police personnel.